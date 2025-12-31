The Los Angeles Lakers hit another rough patch Tuesday night, falling 128-106 to the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena and dropping to 20-11 on the season. The loss stung not just because of the margin, but because it highlighted issues that continue to linger on the defensive end. During NBC’s broadcast, Reggie Miller zeroed in on one moment that summed up the frustration, per TheSportsRush. Miller called out Luka Doncic after a second-quarter breakdown, pointing to a possession where help defense never came.

As Jalen Duren attacked the rim, Luka stood nearby and raised his hands instead of sliding over. “This would be frustrating for me,” Miller said, explaining why that kind of body language can rub teammates the wrong way.

For much of the night, the Los Angeles Lakers looked capable of hanging around. The game carried extra emotion with LeBron James celebrating his 41st birthday, and a win against the East-leading Pistons would have felt symbolic. Instead, the Lakers unraveled late, turning a competitive contest into another double-digit defeat.

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller calls out Luka’s defensive effort: “Look at Luka right here. It’s OK, Luka, to move your feet a little bit over and help out. What does he do? He just throws up his hands. This would be frustrating for me.” Via: https://t.co/l5n0IOrZYq pic.twitter.com/1OMhwPN2iG — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 31, 2025

Why Miller’s Criticism Hit a Nerve

Critiques of Luka’s defense do not come out of nowhere. He has spoken openly about wanting to grow on that end, and there are moments when he competes. Consistency, though, remains elusive, especially across four quarters. When the team already struggles to string together stops, any lapse stands out even more.

That specific play, however, carried more nuance. Luka threw his hands up to signal contact, as Duren clipped Jake LaRavia with an elbow before finishing. Officials later reviewed the sequence and assessed a flagrant foul. That context explains the reaction, but it does not erase the lack of resistance once Duren made his move.

The Lakers now face a tougher road. Injuries have shuffled lineups all season, and with Austin Reaves sidelined for about a month due to a calf strain, the margin for defensive mistakes has shrunk even further. If the Lakers want stability, effort and communication on that end must sharpen quickly.