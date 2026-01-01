The Los Angeles Lakers have dealt with injuries here and there this season, and it's caused players to miss an extended period of time. The latest to suffer an injury is their rookie after an MCL sprain, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Lakers rookie Adou Thiero has been diagnosed with a right MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That means that Thiero will most likely miss the entire month of January and more. There have been a few players this season who have suffered MCL sprains and missed around six weeks of the season, such as Trae Young and Derrick Jones Jr.

Hopefully, Thiero has a quick and easy recovery so he can fill in wherever he needs to when he returns. He wasn't playing much with the Lakers, so he's been getting most of his playing time with the G League team. At the same time, with the injuries that the team has dealt with, it would have been a surprise to see him called up.

Austin Reaves is currently sidelined with a left calf injury, and the Lakers are being cautious with an injury like this, knowing that it could lead to something more serious. Reaves had been playing some of his best basketball this season, and the Lakers were feeding off of him with wins to show for it. Now, they've struggled over the past few weeks, and they don't look like the competitive team they were at the beginning of the season.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are now the two who have to step up and make things happen for the Lakers, but some have even questioned what their partnership looks like on the floor together.

The Lakers need to figure something out soon, because they don't want to get left behind in a competitive Western Conference.