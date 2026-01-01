Phoenix Suns big man Mark Williams nearly became a Laker, but a trade that was supposed to make him one last February was ultimately turned down. And now, Williams has finally broken his silence over that controversial rescinding of his trade.

Reacting to that failed transaction between his former team, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Lakers, Williams had an NSFW way to sum up his emotions.

“Honestly, like, f*ck y’all,” Williams said during a recent appearance on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. “I was excited to go there. I thought I was like a piece that could really help them.

Williams also admitted that his frustration with how things went down was the reason behind his trolling of the Lakers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

“Obviously, going into the playoffs, and then once they lost, obviously, I tweeted a little smiley face. Like, I was I was hating. I was hating. I was hating.”

The trade had Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and future picks going to the Hornets in exchange for Williams, but a failed physical caused the transaction to break down. The former Duke Blue Devils big man still found his way to another team in the summer, with the Hornets sending him to the Phoenix Suns for a future pick, Vasilije Micic and Liam McNeeley.

While it's been nearly a year since that rescinded trade, Williams clearly still has strong feelings about it. Being a Laker would have been ideal for his career, given the prestige attached to playing for a historic and big-market franchise like Los Angeles.

Williams, a first-round pick by the Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft, seems to be doing just fine these days with Phoenix. So far in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, he is averaging 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game, while shooting 66.5 percent from the field.