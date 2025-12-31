Throughout LeBron James' career, his friend and agent Rich Paul has been at his side. Over the summer, he was instrumental in James signing a $52.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers for another year.

Recently, Paul said that the Lakers weren't a championship-caliber team despite James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reeves on the roster. Nevertheless, he is refuting claims that he has played any role in influencing the organization's decisions through his famous client, per The Game Over Podcast with Max Kellerman.

“I know a lot of times people thought like, I’d see people say, ‘they don’t run the Lakers.’ We never ran the Lakers. That was never a thing. By the way if I ran the Lakers I would’ve been part of the deal and got some of that moola. So I think people just say things just to say it on most platforms.”

He went on to say that he maintains a good connection with the organization.

“I had a great relationship and we had and continue to have a great partnership with the Lakers, but it’s not like what you would think. And by the way, I don’t want that responsibility.”

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 20-11 and are 5th in the Western Conference. On Tuesday, they lost to the Detroit Pistons 128-106. Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports, a prominent sports agency with a range of clients, including Jalen Hurts, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green.

It was Paul's group that was instrumental in the Lakers' signing Davis to a three-year $186 million contract in 2023. Also, clients Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Talen Horton-Tucker were signed to deals.