After a 128-106 blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic gave an interesting response to a question regarding off-the-ball plays for LeBron James. James didn't hold back on the Lakers' shortcomings during his postgame media availability, telling reporters how the Lakers need to figure things out as a team. In a game where the Pistons forced 20 turnovers, Doncic kept his answers to a minimum after the loss.

When a reporter asked Doncic about potentially having the ball in James's hands more often, as an attempt to limit the Lakers' turnovers, Doncic was blunt in his response, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

“Too many turnovers,” Doncic said. “Gotta stop losing the ball.”

Luka Doncic, who led the team in scoring and assists, flirted with a triple-double (30 points, 11 assists, eight turnovers) that included reaching close to double-digits in turnovers. James finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and five turnovers.

JJ Redick complains about Pistons fouling after Lakers' loss

While Lakers head coach JJ Redick complained about the Pistons fouling in Tuesday's blowout loss, LeBron James says his team's struggles extend well beyond poor officiating. Missing key players due to injuries, including himself and Austin Reaves, James says it doesn't make things any easier.

Still, there's no excuse for playing poorly, James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“We haven't had a full team all year,” James said. “We got some very important guys out right now. And obviously, I started the year being out. And having our All-Star, 2-guard [Austin Reaves] out, and Rui [Hachimura] is now out. And Gabe [Vincent has] been out for a minute. Jaxson [Hayes] just came back. There's been a lot of in-and-out. So that's very hard to get a rhythm of chemistry on the floor with guys that you know you're going to play with every night. …

“But still no excuse. We still got to go out and execute. … The better team tonight won.”

The Lakers will host the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.