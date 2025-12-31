Hall of Famer Reggie Miller delivered pointed criticism of Luka Doncic during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, calling out the star guard’s defensive effort during the NBC broadcast.

Late in the second quarter, Miller focused on a possession in which Doncic failed to slide over defensively, instead raising his arms as the play unfolded. The comment came as Detroit continued to build separation in what became a one-sided contest.

“I will say one thing, look at Luka right here. It’s ok Luka, to move your feet a little bit over and help out. What does he do? He just throws up his hands. This would be frustrating for me,” Miller said on the broadcast.

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller calls out Luka's defensive effort: "Look at Luka right here. It's OK, Luka, to move your feet a little bit over and help out. What does he do? He just throws up his hands. This would be frustrating for me."

Doncic still produced offensively despite the lopsided result. He finished with 30 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in 36 minutes, but his night was marred by inefficiency and ball security issues. He turned the ball over eight times while shooting 9-for-22 from the field, 3-for-11 from three-point range and 9-for-13 from the free-throw line.

The loss marked another setback for the Los Angeles Lakers, who struggled defensively throughout the night and failed to slow Detroit’s balanced attack. Los Angeles fell to 20-11 on the season and dropped to 1-4 over its last five games.

The Lakers will attempt to regroup quickly with back-to-back home matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies (15-18) on Friday and Sunday to open the new year. Los Angeles will then head out on a two-game road trip beginning next Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-26), as it looks to regain momentum after an abysmal showing against Detroit.