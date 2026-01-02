On New Year's Day, the Houston Rockets started 2026 off on the right foot, thoroughly dismantling the Brooklyn Nets, 120-96, on the road. The Nets were without their best player in Michael Porter Jr., as well as key starting lineup cogs in Egor Demin and Terance Mann, which then thrust rookies Danny Wolf and Drake Powell into the starting lineup.

As hopeful as the Nets are for the future prospects of Wolf and Powell in the NBA, they are still raw and remain ways away from being consistent contributors. Rockets star Kevin Durant would attest to this. After all, an incredibly bad miss from Wolf on a shot attempt from beyond the arc hilariously ricocheted off of Durant's face and caused the ball to land out of bounds — prompting a hilarious quip from the future Hall of Famer.

“That's a trash a** miss, Wolf!” Durant exclaimed after recovering enough from getting smacked in the face by the basketball, via Bleacher Report on X (formerly Twitter).

“THAT’S A TRASH ASS MISS, WOLF” 🗑️😭 KD after Danny Wolf’s shot attempt hit him 💀 pic.twitter.com/wjLyMETIgq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2026

Wolf has had his moments of promise in his first year in the NBA thus far. But that shooting has got to improve if he were to become an impact player in the league.

Article Continues Below

Kevin Durant, Rockets continue to cruise

Before Christmas Day, the Rockets were floundering, suffering two straight defeats to two of the worst teams in the West (at the time) in the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers. But since then, they've taken four consecutive wins, including three blowouts, to get it together.

The Rockets' best player, Alperen Sengun, was even out for two of those wins, opening up a scoring and playmaking void. Durant, during this current win streak, has been the team's rock. On Thursday night in their win over the Nets, he scored 22 points and dished out a season-high 11 dimes as he continues to prove himself as an ageless wonder.