The Los Angeles Lakers have won their last two games and have gone 8-2 across their last 10 contests. With LeBron James nearing a return from injury, All-Star teammate Luka Doncic offered a take on how the team will be impacted by the four-time champion's presence.

“I mean, LeBron’s played basketball [for a long time]. It’s his [23rd] season … He knows everything about it … First of all, it’s defense. When we get stops, we can get anything.”

The Lakers concluded their recent road trip with a 119-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Doncic finished the game with 41 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Across 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 34.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists while shooting roughly 47 percent from the field and around 33 percent from range.

Doncic’s torrid start, combined with the team‘s early effectiveness, has left fans and pundits wondering how James’ return will affect the team.

Article Continues Below

“I've certainly thought about it,” Redick told Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times last week. “The reality is, next week will be a great week for all of us to assess where we're at and figure out what we want to work on. It's rare that you have one game over the course of a week, so probably will think about it more then. But typically when you're playing every other day, you're using your time until 3 a.m. to review the game that you just played and then using the time the next day until 3 a.m. to get ready for the next game.”

It is not exactly known when James will return, but insiders have speculated that the 21-time All-Star could possibly grace the hardwood as soon as this upcoming week.

The Lakers' win against the Bucks on Sunday concluded a five-game road trip that saw them go 3-2. They will host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.