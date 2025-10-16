The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 126–116 in the NBA Preseason, but the postgame spotlight belonged to Austin Reaves. During the game, cameras caught Reaves hilariously recreating a classic LeBron James meme from the NBA Bubble. The funny moment hit social media right away, where fans flooded timelines with laughter and turned Reaves’ clip into an instant hit.

The now-viral clip showed Reaves perfectly mimicking LeBron James' famous NBA Bubble reaction. It was that wide-eyed, animated moment from the 2020 playoffs that became one of the league’s most shared memes. Back then, LeBron’s expression came after a disputed call that left him in disbelief. Reaves nailed every detail of the pose, from the body language to the look of mock frustration, turning a legendary bubble-era meme into a team-bonding moment.

Fans quickly noticed the tribute and flooded the Lakers’ social media pages with comments and memes of their own. Even some teammates couldn’t help but laugh at Reaves’ comedic timing. It was a playful contrast to the competitive tone of the preseason. Reaves also contributed solid minutes and steady energy on both ends of the floor.

The moment stood out because it revealed Reaves’ balance. He shows he can have fun while staying locked in. Since joining the Lakers, he has built his reputation through effort, poise, and humor that blend perfectly with stars like LeBron James. His recreation showed his comfort within the team’s dynamic and his growing confidence under the bright Los Angeles lights.

As the NBA Preseason continues, moments like these help define chemistry as much as box scores. The Lakers are still adjusting their rotations and conditioning before opening night. Yet Reaves’ viral nod to LeBron reminded fans of one thing, this group knows how to mix business with laughter.

Can Austin Reaves carry that same energy and confidence into the regular season, when every game truly counts?