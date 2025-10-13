Though it's still preseason, that doesn't mean that the trash-talking won't happen. It's even more bound to happen when Draymond Green is on the floor, and he was in the middle of the preseason talk when the Golden State Warriors faced the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was during the third quarter when Green was standing next to Dalton Knecht while Deandre Ayton was at the free-throw line. Knecht must have said something to Green, because what came out of his mouth after that was an intense clap back.

“He talking s— like he ain't get traded and sent back. F— wrong with him,” Green said.

Draymond Green to Dalton Knecht 💀 "Don’t talk shit to me, you got traded and got traded back” (h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA)pic.twitter.com/U6alw5XilZ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 13, 2025

What Green said wasn't a lie. Last season, Knecht was traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams, but the trade was rescinded after Williams didn't pass his physical. That meant that Knecht had to come back to the Lakers and play, which was probably rough for him, knowing that you're going back to a team that didn't want you.

Unfortunately for Knecht, Green probably didn't care how he felt in that moment. Green is one of the biggest trash-talkers in the league, and it doesn't matter to him who it is. The next time, Knecht might have a better response for him.

Draymond Green continues to never hold back

This is not the first time during the preseason that Green has gotten into it with somebody. Surprisingly enough, it was in another game against the Los Angeles Lakers, as he and Jared Vanderbilt got into an exchange after he set a screen on the Lakers' forward. Green and Vanderbilt have gone at each other in the past, so there's no love lost there.

Throughout Green's career, he has shown that he doesn't back down to anybody, and he is truly the enforcer on the Warriors. At times, that can work in the Warriors' favor, for example, playing a young team like the Houston Rockets in the playoffs last season and getting under their skin.

Other times, it may not be the best time to do it, and he may have gone overboard, hence all the times that he's been suspended. The thing for Green is being able to read the room and know how far he should go so he doesn't cost the team when they need him the most.