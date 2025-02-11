The Los Angeles Lakers trading for Luka Doncic couldn't have been better. However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst feels that they don't have enough. Despite two of the top ball-handlers and IQ players on the same team, Windhorst isn't buying it. He elaborated more on ESPN's Get Up.

“Luka’s acquisition has no doubt raised the ceiling for the Lakers,” Windhorst said. “You look at their immediate-term outlook and you have to like it. Without a center, I just think they're going to have struggles with certain match-ups and we know how badly they believe they need a Center because they paid very dearly for Mark Williams.

“The physical didn’t work and they backed out of it. I’m giving them a free pass for this year. I know that that never happens in the world of the Lakers. I know that there will be an expectation that they will go very far. Their team is out of balance. They have a great perimeter and are very weak on the interior at depth and talent levels.”

Why does Brian Windhorst think the Lakers don't have enough?

Initially, he thought that they had enough. After the Lakers traded for Mark Williams, it was immediately rescinded. That trade would've sent rookie Dalton Knecht and a 2031 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets. Still, it might be a blessing in disguise for the franchise.

Williams has had his fair share of injury history. He hasn't played more than 43 games in a season in his three seasons. While he's been extremely effective when playing, availability is sometimes the best ability. However, the Hornets are attempting to refute the trade and send him back to Los Angeles.

Obtaining Knecht and that pick could harm the Lakers in substantial ways. Although they're looking for players to fit alongside Doncic, they might not have their guy. Still, it's no reason for Los Angeles to get a free pass. Nor would head coach JJ Redick be content with throwing away the season.

The Lakers are 31-19 without Doncic this season and have proved that they can compete, with or without him. Now, adding Doncic truly changes the dynamic for the better. However, Windhorst saying that they should have a “free pass” this season simply doesn't make sense.

Either way, the Doncic and LeBron James duo will continue to revolutionize the NBA, as long as they're together. The Lakers will do everything to maximize James's longevity and the possibility of his retirement.