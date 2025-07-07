The relationship between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers has seemingly been on the rocks this offseason. With the future Hall of Famer in the final year of his contract, his future with the club is up in the air. NBA insider Brian Windhorst opened up about what's going on in L.A. and hinted at the idea that the franchise snubbed James of a multi-year deal despite his request.

During the latest episode of “The Hoops Collective,” Windhorst suggested that James did ask for more years on his contract to remain in Los Angeles, despite the future Hall of Famer saying otherwise. The popular ESPN analyst also claimed that the Lakers are making moves to protect their salary situation, not just for 2027, but for 2026 as well.

“I know some people have been talking about the Lakers looking at 2027 as like a big free agent year. Well, their actions are indicating that they're also eyeing 2026,” said Windhorst. “But, you know, like they didn't, you know, everybody's got their story. You know, the LeBron James side is very clear that they didn't ask for extra years. I'm skeptical of that. Whether they asked for it or whether they wanted it are two different things.

“So, you know, there's this whole term about offer and ask and all this stuff, but long story short, the Lakers don't have LeBron under contract for next year, and then the contracts that they have signed are, um, protecting next year's money already.”

If what Windhorst is saying is true, then it sounds like the Lakers don't want to give LeBron James a long-term contract so the front office can focus on making drastic roster moves by next offseason. But only time will tell how it plays out, as the 40-year-old forward is set to play in Los Angeles through the 2025-26 season. At this point, anything can happen.

LeBron James ended last season as one of the best players in the league once again. Through 70 games played in the regular season, the four-time NBA champion averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists while owning a 51.3% field goal percentage and shooting 37.6% from beyond the three-point line.