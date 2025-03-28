Brian Windhorst doesn't hold any harsh feelings towards the comments Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made about him.

The ESPN analyst gave his thoughts about what James said on the 5 Good Minutes with Windy show on Friday. The Lakers star called him “weird” for saying he's his “best friend” during his interview on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. Despite the statement, Windhorst took the high road when it comes to respecting James for what he meant to him.

“LeBron doesn’t owe me anything. I owe him a lot. He has been a great friend to my hometown and my alma mater. That I would stand on. Anything else, I would never say or never stand on,” Windhorst said.

What's next for LeBron James, Lakers

Unlike LeBron James' ongoing drama with Stephen A. Smith, Brian Windhorst looks like he won't stir up drama, especially since he's known him for decades.

Windhorst covered James since his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Knowing how much the basketball star helped him elevate his career as James went on to build a Hall of Fame career, Windhorst has nothing but respect for him.

Los Angeles has a 44-29 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and 3.5 games behind the Houston Rockets.

Following Thursday's loss to the Bulls, the Lakers will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on March 29 at 8 p.m. ET.