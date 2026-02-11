Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers just got embarrassed by the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, as Victor Wembanyama and company visited the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and escaped unscathed. The Spurs crushed Los Angeles in convincing fashion, coming away with a 136-108 victory.

Despite such an ugly loss, which was also the Lakers' second in a row, the eldest son of four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James has full belief in Los Angeles' capability to wreak havoc in the postseason.

“Our team believes that we can be contenders and make a deep playoff run,” Bronny told reporters when asked about the Lakers' ceiling when healthy, following the defeat at the hands of the Spurs.

“We all believe that. It's just gonna come down to playing hard,” added Bronny.

The Lakers were indeed not at full strength in the showdown against San Antonio. LeBron, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart all sat out the contest, leaving the team's usual backups to play heavy minutes — including Bronny, who came off the bench and scored 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor in 265 minutes of action.

In addition, the 21-year-old Bronny went 2-for-2 from behind the arc and recorded six assists and three rebounds.

As for the Spurs, they were unsurprisingly led by Wembanyama, who went off for 17 points in the first 4:15 of the game before finishing with a total of 40 points, 12 boards, two assists, two steals and a block while shooting 13-for-20 from the floor in only 26 minutes.

Despite their recent losses, the Lakers are still in fine shape with a 32-21 record. They will look to turn things around Thursday night against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks at home.