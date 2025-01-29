Although Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick made a strong admission about Bronny James's performance vs the Philadelphia 76ers, some of it was warranted. Meanwhile, some of it was not. After all, James had short notice that he would be matched up against Tyrese Maxey during the game.

As a result, the NBA All-Star dropped 43 points on 15-23 shooting from the field. Even though Maxey is an elite player, it led many to put James on blast for his performance. However, the second-round pick isn't worried about that performance. He's glad that a game like this prepared him for what's to come.

“I feel like I'm a whole lot more prepared now,” James said via ESPN. “Again, just coming out and staying ready after the G League stint and the season being down the road a little bit more, just staying ready. And coming in, playing smart.”

On the offensive side, it wasn't much better. James dropped a goose egg in points but secured three rebounds, and an assist, along with a block. It might be a while before he's ready for the NBA, but he's proven he can hang around. He was a one-and-done in college, and even then, there were some things to work out in his game.

Lakers' Bronny James isn't worried about his performance

The rookie has the right mentality to have after attending a Maxey masterclass. When James was sent to the G-League, he proved that he can play. For example, James's eye-popping stat line sparked wild reaction. His 30-point outburst showed his skill and that he's been developing nicely.

However, going from the G-League to the NBA is a completely different game. The G-League is mostly a developmental league, while the NBA is full of established superstars. That's what happened in James's case. Still, the 19-year old has positive attention and reviews from his teammates and coaches.

Still, at this point in the season, every win counts. There's only a three-game difference between 6th and 11th place in the Western Conference. Plus, the Lakers have made it clear that they want to win now. They sit with a 26-19 record but it could fluctuate before the All-Star.

In addition, James might be an up and coming player. However, wanting him to pick up significant minutes could hurt the Lakers in the long run. He's been excellent in the G-League and will continue to get better with each game. As a starter there, he's been thriving. It's not certain if the same can be said when he's on the Lakers roster, as of this moment.