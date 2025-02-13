The last week has been an absolute whirlwind for Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht. The former University of Tennessee star was traded to the Charlotte Hornets just before the trade deadline for Mark Williams in a massive deal, but the trade was rescinded a day later after the Lakers found issues with Williams' physical.

Now, Knecht is back with the Lakers and is understandably going through a lot of emotions. He played his first game since the trade fiasco on Wednesday night as the Lakers suffered a 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Knecht played just 17 minutes in the loss but splashed three 3s and scored 10 points.

After the game, Knecht opened up about all of the feelings and emotions of his very unique situation, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“It felt like a movie,” Knecht said of the whole process. “After that game, I came back that the next day and went to go get some shots up in the gym. 20 free throws in, I usually always shoot 25, and Rob [Pelinka] called me up there and told me the news. It was hard, I got drafted here so L.A. means a lot, so hearing that and then I go over to Charlotte in the morning with one of my guys and getting introduced and meeting all those people. Flew out to Detroit to what was called my debut game, to now I'm flying back to L.A. and Rob called me and said you're coming back.

“I was just excited to just go out there and hoop no matter where I was going. I just wanted to go hoop. I told that to JJ [Redick] and Rob. You know, I get it's a business, so at the end of the day, I told them let's just go play basketball.”

Knecht didn't play in Saturday's win against the Jazz in Los Angeles despite being back with the team due to what was described as a personal matter. Luka Doncic made his debut in the purple and gold in that one, so the Lakers are starting to get everybody back together as they look to make a playoff push late in the season.

The Lakers are now off for a week for the All-Star break before they hit the ground running for the home stretch of the regular season. Knecht will be taking part in the Rising Stars Game, so hopefully he will get to head out to the Bay Area and take his mind off things before getting back to work with the Lakers.