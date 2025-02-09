The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets with Mark Williams, Dalton Knecht, and Cam Reddish were rescinded because of a failed physical. That means that the players have to go back to their original teams, which could be an awkward situation for some.

Patrick Beverley went on social media and spoke about the failed trade, and he believes that Knecht should definitely feel some type of way about having to come back to the Lakers.

“If I'm Dalton Knecht, I'm mad,” Beverley said. “Y'all don't want me here, what you mean I gotta come back? I gotta come back because another motherf—– hurt. That wasn't the original plan.

“I understand it's a business, but that's a cold game walking back into that locker room.”

Knecht had a strong start to his rookie season and even started some games for the Lakers, but in the past few weeks, his minutes started to decrease. The Lakers may have thought that it would be a better bet to get their center of the future and move on from their first-round draft pick. Now, it looks like Knecht will finish out the season with the Lakers, but it's not certain if they will try to go in a different direction with him.

The trade was ultimately rescinded for what the Lakers said was “failure to satisfy a condition of the trade.” That means that Williams will return to the Hornets, and Knecht, Reddish, and draft compensation will return to the Lakers. The reason the trade fell through was Williams failing his physical and the Lakers not liking what they saw on his records.

The Lakers were planning on Williams being the center of the future to play alongside Luka Doncic. His pick-and-roll skills and his ability to catch lobs were going to be big for the Lakers, especially since the only playable center they have on the roster currently is Jaxson Hayes.