The Golden State Warriors have “cautious optimism” that Stephen Curry will return before the end of March as the team continues to navigate a critical stretch of the regular season.

Golden State (33-35) is set to face the Boston Celtics (45-23) on Wednesday at TD Garden, with tipoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT on ESPN. Ahead of the matchup, Curry was seen getting shots up during pregame warmups, signaling progress in his recovery.

ClutchPoints’ Kenzo Fukuda captured Curry’s on-court activity on X, formerly known as Twitter, while ESPN’s Shams Charania provided further insight during an appearance on NBA Today.

“There is cautious optimism that Stephen Curry will return to the lineup at some point by the end of the month. And that’s after I’m told he had a strong on-court workout Tuesday afternoon in Boston, starting to run, cut, move, take some slight contact like the Stephen Curry again we know.”

There is “cautious optimism” that Steph Curry (knee) will return to the Warriors lineup by the end of the month, per @ShamsCharania. https://t.co/9FVDOkEDO5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

Charania added:

“The most important part is that he’s not experiencing the swelling he’s had over the last several weeks or a month ago when he needed to get a PRP injection from my understanding due to those knee issues. So, now it’s about him building on this conditioning, getting more and more comfort in that knee before he’s able to make a call to make it back onto the court.”

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Stephen Curry’s potential return looms as Warriors enter critical stretch of March schedule

Curry has been sidelined with a knee issue that required a PRP injection, limiting his availability during a crucial portion of the schedule. His potential return comes at a pivotal time, with the Warriors slipping to ninth in the Western Conference standings despite a 125-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Following Wednesday’s contest in Boston, Golden State will have six games remaining in March, including the continuation of its current six-game road trip with three upcoming games away from home. The remaining schedule presents an opportunity for the Warriors to regain momentum as they push for positioning in the play-in tournament.

Curry’s return would provide a significant boost to a Warriors team that has struggled with consistency in his absence. As the regular season enters its final stretch, Golden State remains focused on balancing Curry’s long-term health with the urgency of climbing the standings.