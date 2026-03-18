The Panthers did not remain silent during the opening week of free agency, and they re-signed punter Sam Martin to a two-year deal following a solid 2025 season and added running back AJ Dillon on a one-year contract after Rico Dowdle's departure.

These moves occurred alongside a significant defensive rebuild that has already transformed the roster around Bryce Young, and while these smaller transactions may not have defined the week, they emphasized a larger objective: this front office is committed to improving the overall quality of the roster while still leaving room in the draft to address a key need.

And this situation makes the Panthers’ draft board particularly intriguing, and with the 19th pick, the Panthers are no longer tied to a single pressing issue, because they have invested heavily in defense during free agency, added Rasheed Walker to help mitigate the left-tackle uncertainty caused by Ikem Ekwonu’s knee injury, and generally positioned themselves to draft based on fit rather than urgency.

That flexibility opens multiple possibilities: safety remains an option since the secondary could use another versatile player, while edge rusher is still a need because, even after acquiring Jaelan Phillips, additional talent on the defensive front is valuable.

This is why recent mock drafts have varied in direction without appearing random.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN

Kiper projects Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to Carolina, and his reasoning aligns with a recurring theme among analysts: while the Panthers have bolstered their front seven, there is still potential for improvement in the secondary.

He pointed out that Carolina has already re-signed Nick Scott and added Tre’von Moehrig, but still sees the need for a player with real range and playmaking ability, especially considering McNeil-Warren's impressive college career, which includes 10 forced fumbles and five interceptions.

This projection reflects the evolving perception of Carolina's defense, and they are no longer viewed as a team desperate for just any player; they are now seen as a team seeking specialized talents.

McNeil-Warren fits this bill, providing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with an additional flexible athlete capable of disguising coverage schemes.

A safety with such movement skills can significantly impact more than one position, influencing how often a coordinator can switch up strategies, the comfort level with man coverage, and the aggressiveness of support players.

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Tim Crean from ClutchPoints offers an interesting take on the Panthers’ draft strategy, and he projects Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk to Carolina, highlighting the potential upside of Faulk's impressive size, 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds, as well as his exceptional movement skills. Crean argues that, after unexpectedly making the playoffs, the Panthers are in a strong position to take a chance on a pass-rushing talent whose ceiling might be higher than his current skill level.

This viewpoint remains relevant even after Carolina acquires Jaelan Phillips.

One high-priced edge signing does not eliminate the need for another, as it merely changes the profile of the player they can justify selecting. Faulk wouldn’t need to arrive in Charlotte as the immediate savior of the pass rush, so he could develop, rotate in, and still make contributions because of his evident potential.

The Panthers' strategy in free agency has provided them with the freedom to think this way. If they view the draft as an opportunity to add a premium talent instead of merely addressing an obvious need, then Crean's projection carries real significance.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

In a different direction, Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com suggests the Panthers target KC Concepcion. He presents a clear offensive argument for Carolina, as they are adding another pass catcher for Bryce Young.

Jeremiah notes that Concepcion’s ability to create separation, both before and after the catch, would complement players like Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker effectively. This specific vision moves beyond the general need for a receiver, envisioning an offense focused on spacing, timing, and quick-developing plays.

This angle is particularly interesting following free agency, as the Panthers have already addressed several other areas that justify targeting offense at the 19th pick.

With Sam Martin back, Dillon bringing additional depth to the backfield, and the offensive line concerns eased by Walker's addition, they are in a position where selecting another weapon in the first round does not seem excessive.

Instead, it appears to acknowledge that Bryce Young performed well enough to deserve more support. Jeremiah’s mock aligns with the idea of fully investing in the quarterback's development.

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Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Garrett Podell’s post-free-agency mock draft suggests that the Carolina Panthers should select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. This choice is one of the most popular among analysts for good reason, and he notes that after signing Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, the Panthers can focus their first-round pick on providing quarterback Bryce Young with another significant target.

Sadiq brings a receiving tight end presence that could enhance a playoff-caliber offense, evidenced by his eight touchdown receptions in 2025, and he has demonstrated versatility by lining up both attached to the formation and in the slot.

The appeal of Sadiq is evident, as he would give Carolina a dynamic tight end that defenses often struggle to contain, someone who can stretch the field and challenge linebackers, all while maintaining a balanced offense.

Additionally, Sadiq's performance at the combine contributed valuable insights rather than merely inflating his profile.

The Panthers require a player who can alter alignments and matchups, and Podell’s mock draft is predicated on this idea and feels increasingly plausible after the free agency period.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

Joel Klatt’s post-free-agency projection has the Panthers focusing on the offensive line, suggesting Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Ikem Ekwonu is likely to miss the entire 2026 season after rupturing his patellar tendon in the playoff loss to the Rams, and Klatt believes that even with Rasheed Walker's signing in free agency, bolstering protection for Bryce Young is still a top priority.

He describes Proctor as an athletic left tackle with great size, indicating that selecting him offers a high long-term ceiling rather than just a temporary solution.

While this mock draft may be less exciting for fans hoping for a flashy skill player, it could be one of the most realistic options.

Walker’s presence is helpful, but he is on a one-year deal and may be viewed more as insurance than a long-term solution, and Klatt’s mock acknowledges that many front offices would treat this situation as an opportunity to draft another tackle without forcing him into action before he is ready.

If they believe that Young’s development hinges on maintaining a stable pocket, this line of reasoning holds considerable merit.

The overarching takeaway from the free agency period is that the Panthers have earned the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions about their draft strategy, and they are no longer in a position where they must draft a specific position to compensate for offseason failures.

The front office has created enough flexibility to allow the draft board to guide its decisions, which typically leads to more insightful outcomes, and positions such as safety, edge rusher, tight end, receiver, and offensive line all make strong cases because the Panthers have set themselves up to prioritize roster elevation in the first round, rather than merely avoiding collapse.

This is a healthier place for the draft than the one the Panthers have endured in recent years, allowing for multiple viable options without feeling forced.