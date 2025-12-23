The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing solid basketball of late, although they recently suffered a tough road loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, by the end of which 4/5 of their entire starting lineup was out. One of those players was Austin Reaves, who has been out for over a week with a calf injury.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, the Lakers got a positive injury update on Reaves for their game that evening against the Phoenix Suns.

“Austin Reaves has been upgraded to available and will play tonight for the Lakers against the Suns,” reported ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel on X, formerly Twitter.

Unfortunately, Luka Doncic will be out for the Lakers after suffering a leg contusion against the Clippers, while Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent will also be out of the lineup in Phoenix.

Article Continues Below

This game will mark the third time in the last few weeks that the Lakers and Suns have faced off against one another, with the teams splitting the season series at 1-1 so far.

Reaves certainly figures to provide a big offensive boost for the Lakers, especially without Doncic in the lineup due to the leg injury. It will be interesting to see whether it is Reaves or James who does the majority of the offensive initiation when both players are on the court on Tuesday night.

In any case, the Lakers and Suns are slated to tip off at 9:00 pm ET. After that, the Lakers will next hit the floor on Christmas Day for a game against the Houston Rockets.