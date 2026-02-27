The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid on Thursday, and they have Royce O'Neale to thank a lot for it. O'Neale knocked down a dagger 3-pointer with under a second left in the fourth quarter to break a tie and give Phoenix a 113-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Suns had a great execution in that play, leading to a wide-open attempt from deep by O'Neale, who finished the game with 13 points.

It all started with Grayson Allen attacking the gut of the Lakers' defense, and with everyone's attention on him, he kicked the ball out to Collin Gillespie, who then immediately got the ball to O'Neale. Without hesitation, the former Baylor Bears forward O'Neale launched a shot from behind the arc that found nothing but the bottom of the net.

ROYCE O’NEALE FOR THE LEAD WITH UNDER A SECOND REMAINING 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/LbNWE9B86Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 27, 2026

Article Continues Below

There was still time left on the clock after O'Neale's, but the Lakers couldn't convert a bucket off the timeout, as Austin Reaves missed a last-gasp 3-point attempt from the corner.

O'Neale concluded his evening with 13 points with three triples, while Allen and Gillespie provided 28 and 21 points, respectively, for the Suns, who eked out a win despite missing star shooting guard Devin Booker and forward Dillon Brooks.

That shot by O'Neale also summed up the unselfishness of the Suns in the contest. They had 22 assists on 40 field goals and they also hit a total of 22 3-pointers on 50 attempts from deep. Creating outside shots from deep seemingly came a little too easy for Phoenix against the Lakers' defense.