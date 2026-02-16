They may be good friends now, but Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green surely had their heated battles in the past.

In Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green hit James in the groin area after getting tangled up. Later on, he called the four-time MVP a “b****” when they had another altercation.

Sports commentator Skip Bayless, a notorious hater of James, lauded Green for calling out the four-time MVP, noting that the latter “can be occasionally a b****.” Green, however, admitted that what he did was wrong.

“That’s my brother. It’s actually one of the moments that I regret. Because when I use that word with people, I’ll pull it out every now and then on the court, but when I pull that word out, I’m ready to fight. So I’m saying this word to you, so you can get ready to fight me right now,” said Green on his podcast.

“So when I look back at that moment, it’s one that I’m not proud of. Especially with where our relationship is today. It’s one that, like I said, when I pull that word out, all respect is out the window. My respect for ‘Bron is through the roof.”

In recent years, Green and James have forged a close relationship, even spending time together in the offseason. Being in the same agency firm has also helped them get to know each other better.

The 35-year-old Green has often expressed his admiration for the 41-year-old James, even calling him the GOAT.

While they still have physical tussles when the Warriors and the Lakers face off, they are born out of competitive fire instead of genuine loathing. Ultimately, as Green mentioned, it is always about respect.