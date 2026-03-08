The Minnesota Timberwolves looked like they were on a roll until they hit a wall against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. In a game that was supposed to keep their five-game winning streak alive, the Timberwolves instead suffered a humbling 119-92 defeat at Target Center. While the final score was ugly, Rudy Gobert believes the team's mental approach was even worse than the box score suggested.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Gobert did not hold back about the team's frustrations with the officiating. He admitted that the group spent far too much time lobbying the referees instead of focusing on the task at hand.”I felt like all of us, and me the first, sometimes rightfully, but a lot of times, I feel like we were complaining too much. We were not the team that we want to be mentally.”

Rudy Gobert said postgame that he thought the Wolves were complaining too much during the loss to Orlando. "I felt like all of us, and me the first, sometimes rightfully, but a lot of times, I feel like we were complaining too much. We were not the team that we want to be… pic.twitter.com/Z9NJmtzN8e — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 7, 2026

Article Continues Below

The frustration was understandable given how poorly the offense performed. Anthony Edwards did his best to keep Minnesota afloat with 34 points, but he had almost no help from the rest of the starting lineup. Donte DiVincenzo and Jaden McDaniels combined for a shocking 0-of-15 shooting performance from the field.

Meanwhile, the Magic took full advantage of the Timberwolves' lack of focus. Desmond Bane shredded the defense for 30 points, and Paolo Banchero dominated the glass with 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Gobert finished the night with 12 points, and Julius Randle added 14, but the game was effectively over after Orlando finished the first half on a 19-2 run. For a team with championship aspirations, this loss serves as a wake-up call. Talent can only take a roster so far if they allow external factors to dictate their energy. The Timberwolves now head out on a four-game road trip where they will need to find that mental toughness Gobert mentioned.