Draymond Green never misses a chance to defend his friends, especially when that friend is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The Golden State Warriors veteran went scorched earth on Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss following reports that she had privately criticized LeBron James.

Green did not hold back on his podcast, suggesting that the Lakers organization should essentially be bowing down to James for bringing a championship back to the franchise in 2020.

Draymond Green on Jeanie Buss feeling like LeBron wasn’t appreciative of Lakers drafting Bronny and says we have to give Bronny credit for making it to the league 🤔 “Do you bow down and like kiss the ring and say thank you I’m appreciative? I’ve seen LeBron speak out how he’s… https://t.co/lZ6naBdCpp pic.twitter.com/JCZ0AFi4tW — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 22, 2026

The drama started when rumors surfaced that Buss was unhappy with the current state of the roster and James’ influence on personnel decisions. Green blasted the idea that the Lakers could be anything but grateful for the four-time MVP.

He argued that before James arrived, the team was in a massive playoff drought and that any criticism directed his way was disrespectful to his legacy and current production.

While the internet was busy picking sides, Jeanie Buss moved quickly to shut down the noise, flatly denying she ever made those comments. LeBron James also entered the chat after Thursday night’s game. The 41-year-old superstar took the high road, noting that he is focused on the season and the team's pursuit of another deep playoff run rather than front-office rumors.

James clearly has plenty of gas left in the tank to back up Green’s defense. In a hard-fought 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at the Intuit Dome, James was all over the box score.

He finished the night with 23 points, five rebounds, and six assists in nearly 36 minutes of action. His teammate Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points and 11 rebounds, but the Lakers could not quite overcome a 24-point performance from Kawhi Leonard.

Despite the 26-17 record and the off-court drama, the Lakers remain a threat in the Western Conference. Green’s loyalty shows that even as rivals on the court, the bond between the league’s elder statesmen remains as strong as ever.