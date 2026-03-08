The Oklahoma City Thunder are officially the hottest team in basketball, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially the league's funniest teammate. Following a gritty 104-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the Thunder extended their winning streak to five games, but the real fireworks happened during the post-game show.

Gilgeous-Alexander was brilliant on the court, finishing with 27 points and dictating the pace against a Golden State defence that struggled to contain his rhythm. However, when he got interviewed by the “Inside the NBA” crew, the conversation quickly shifted from his jump shot to Jalen Williams’ wardrobe. Williams, the versatile rising star for Oklahoma City, arrived at the arena wearing what many fans described as a designer poncho.

The TNT crew asked the superstar guard what he thought of the look. Gilgeous-Alexander didn't hesitate to take the bait, hilariously comparing the high-fashion piece to a common household item.

“Yeah, my wife has one of those at home,” Gilgeous-Alexander said with a grin. “I think they're called a snuggie. That's what we call them. You put 'em on and watch a movie that night, in the snuggie.”

The “snuggie” comment quickly made the rounds on social media, highlighting the loose, confident culture brewing in Oklahoma City. While the team is young, they play with a level of maturity that belies their age, except, perhaps, when it comes to roasting each other's outfits.

On the floor, the Warriors struggled to crack the Thunder's defence down the stretch. Despite a spirited effort from the Golden State veterans, Oklahoma City’s depth and transition game proved to be the difference. With the win, the Thunder continue to cement themselves as a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.