Madden 26 features Team Builder once again, allowing you to create your own NFL team to use in the game and import them to franchise mode. Team Builder is not a mode built into the game, but rather a website where you build your team. Then, you can submit that team online and import it into the game for modes like Franchise or Play Now. In this Madden 26 Team Builder guide, we'll go over everything you need to know before you start building your Super Bowl-Bound squad.

Madden 26 Team Builder Guide For Beginners

In order to use Team Builder in Madden 26, you must first sign in to or create your EA Account to access the Team Builder website.

How to create your own team in Madden 26 with Team Builder?

Simply head to the Madden 26 Team Builder website and press create after you sign-in. Once inside you'll be able to edit and customize almost every aspect about your franchise. The four main customization categories are:

Brand – Team info, logos, color, apparel brand, fonts, and jersey numbers

– Team info, logos, color, apparel brand, fonts, and jersey numbers Uniforms – Home, Away, and Custom/Alternate uniforms

– Home, Away, and Custom/Alternate uniforms Stadium & Field – Crowd, field surface, field logo placement, end zones, numbers, benches, and stadium base

– Crowd, field surface, field logo placement, end zones, numbers, benches, and stadium base Roster – Playbooks, Presets & Rosters

Brand

In the Brand section, you edit informational details about your franchise. This includes team name, hometown, and logos, and more. You can either use pre-made logos from the developers, or upload your own created logos. However, created logos must not contain offensive content and must not come from copyright material. Furthermore, it must not contain any information about anyone.

If you decide to use your own logo, remove the background so the image is transparent. There are a number of websites and applications that provide this service for free.

Uniform

Every uniform set lets you customize helmets, jerseys, pants and socks. You'll also see the logos of your apparel brand on different sections of your jersey.

Note: This section, as well as Stadium and Franchise, might take the longest to work on. Therefore, make sure to use the SAVE button located to the right of the Franchise section. It's recommended you save often, especially if you're someone whose internet disconnects often.

Stadium

The stadium section lets you choose one of various different default stadiums to work with. You can then change as much or as little as you want. From end zones and crowds to sidelines and benches, there's a lot to customize within your stadium. Therefore, take your time and make sure to save often.

Use one of six default stadiums but feel free to change everything else to your heart's desire.

Roster

Finally, we come to Roster. This will likely take the longest out of all sections, especially if you want to customize all players. Overall, this page allows you to edit almost everything about a player. From their bio, appearance, weight, height, ratings, abilities, X-Factor, and much more, you can customize the entire roster to your liking.

How To Download Your Team Builder Team in Madden 26 Franchise

In order to download your Team Builder team to franchise, you need to:

Go to the Creation Center > Download Center

Press Y (Xbox) or Triangle (PlayStation) to search

Use “Search by username” to find all teams created with your account

You could also search by Keyword, but searching by username lets you see all the teams only you created. Before downloading your team, press the preview button to check and make sure that everything looks right.

How to use your Team Builder Team in Madden 26 Franchise

To use your Team Builder team in Franchise, you must create a “Play Online Solo or Multiplayer” League. Unfortunately, you may not use a Team Builder Team in an offline franchise.

After you select your roster type, you'll see the team selection screen. Press X (Xbox) or Square (PlayStation) to replace the highlighted team with a Teambuilder team. You can import up to 32 teams in a Team Builder in Madden 26. Once your team(s) are in the league, you're all set to play with, or against them in Franchise.

Overall, that wraps up our Madden 26 Team builder guide and how to import your team in Franchise mode. We hope you have fun creating a new team to use in Franchise, offline or online. If you didn't know already, the feature is also available in College Football 26. If you're looking for more Madden 26 content, check out our guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more.

