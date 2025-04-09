Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was ejected a few minutes into the fourth quarter of Tuesday's showdown with the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder. The 2023-24 scoring leader made a go-ahead bucket and proceeded to talk trash at a fan. An official, perhaps thinking the remark was directed at him, gave Doncic his second technical of the game, resulting in his automatic dismissal.

The Lakers are trying to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, but the 26-year-old's abrupt exit might delay their pursuit a bit.