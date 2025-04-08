DALLAS — Anthony Davis is set to play against his former team in the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in Dallas. The game also represents Luka Doncic's return to Dallas after the shocking trade that came to fruition in February. Davis, however, is strictly focused on helping the Dallas Mavericks win, as he referred to the matchup as “just another game.” He did acknowledge that Doncic may have emotions in his return, though.

Anthony Davis says tomorrow will be just another game #MFFL pic.twitter.com/C0m0hsPNaq — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 8, 2025

“Just another game,” Davis told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “Y'all make it bigger than it needs to be. Another game for me. It will be Luka's first time back, so there might be a lot of emotions for him back in Dallas. But for me it's another game.”

It goes without saying, but the “just another game” statement is eye-opening considering the fact that Anthony Davis was part of one of the most shocking trades in NBA history. It certainly won't feel like “just another game” for everyone else in the building, but perhaps for AD that's all Wednesday's matchup represents.

Davis further discussed the upcoming Lakers-Mavericks clash while speaking to reporters.

Anthony Davis on his expectations for the Lakers-Mavericks game tomorrow#MFFL pic.twitter.com/gwHlK5Yw31 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 8, 2025

“Just play, just play basketball,” the Mavs veteran forward said. “They've never probably experienced anything like this. I've been traded before. So going back to New Orleans… I've been through it. I kind of know what to expect… That's what makes this game fun, that's what makes basketball and sports fun, entertaining… Having games like tomorrow in the regular season. It's going to be fun. I'll do my job the best I can to keep the guys together, not get too high, not get too low… Focusing on the game.”

The Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade is quite different from the previous New Orleans Pelicans-Lakers Davis-led trade. AD was rumored to be traded before the deal happened. The Pelicans were not fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. The Doncic-Davis trade seemingly came out of nowhere late on a Saturday night in early February.

Wednesday's Lakers-Mavericks game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Dallas.