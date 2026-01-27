It's been six years to the day since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash. It was a moment that still hits home for Lakers and basketball fans. On Monday, the Lakers were on the road to take on the Bulls in Chicago.

During the game, the United Center made sure to recognize Kobe and Gigi, per ClutchPoints. It was a moment that had both Lakers and Bulls fans cheering.

The United Center pays tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant at tonight's Bulls-Lakers game 💜💛 (via @DravesZachary) pic.twitter.com/iSIdQDPTFV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2026

On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe, Gigi, and seven others were traveling by helicopter when it crashed in Calabasis, California. They were on their way to a youth basketball game. Afterward, the sports world went through a period of intense mourning that arguably hasn't waivered. In Los Angeles, the sight of seeing many wearing the No.8 and No. 24 is stronger than ever.

The other victims were John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and 14-year-old daughter Alyssa. Also, Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton. Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Recently, the Lakers celebrated the 20th anniversary of Kobe's epic 81-point game. Also, if Gigi were around today, she would be turning 20 years old on May 1. She would have graduated from high school and would be entering college, presumably playing at UConn, her favorite college team.

Chicago has a special connection to Kobe, in large part because he went up against Michael Jordan when he first broke into the NBA in 1996. When the Kobe and Shaq dynasty collapsed in 2004, Bryant even considered playing for the Bulls. He even looked at houses in the Chicago area.

Luckily, once a Laker, always a Laker.