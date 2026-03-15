The Los Angeles Lakers got a big win over the Denver Nuggets in overtime, and it took a lot of drama for them to get there. Austin Reaves purposely missed his free throw at the end of regulation and was able to get the ball back and make a floater to tie the game.

At the end of overtime, Luka Doncic had the ball in his hands, and he did what he does best, which is make clutch shots. The Nuggets didn't have enough time on the clock to get a clean shot, and what looked like a game they were going to win turned into a Lakers' victory.

After the game, LeBron James spoke highly of Doncic and his ability to make clutch shots, and there's more to come from him in the future.

“Just a big-time shot by a f—ing generational player. … We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy's hands. So, it's going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him and in a Lakers uniform,” James said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

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“Just a big-time shot by a f—ing generational player. … We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy's hands. So, it's going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him and in a Lakers uniform.” – LeBron James on Luka Doncic’s game winner pic.twitter.com/UhTsEIovS6 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 15, 2026

Doncic has never been afraid of taking the big shot, and more times than not, he's going to knock it down. James knows what his teammate is capable of and is probably fine with him having the last shot at the end of every game.

With the win, the Lakers own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, which is big as the Western Conference standings are getting tight late in the season.

The Lakers have played well over the past week, and they're making strides at the right time in order to be in a good position when the season ends. As long as they have a closer like Doncic, they should be in good shape moving forward.