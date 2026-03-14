The Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Jamal Murray is on the injury report alongside Aaron Gordon, with both players listed as probable. Murray is dealing with a left ankle injury, while Gordon is dealing with a right hamstring injury. The Nuggets edged the San Antonio Spurs 136-131 after erasing a 20-point deficit. Here's everything we know about Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's injuries and their status for the Lakers game.

Jamal Murray's injury status vs. Lakers

Given that Jamal Murray is probable on the injury report, he will likely be in uniform for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers. Murray has been a fixture on the injury report these days, but continues to play at a high level as the All-Star guard's 39 points led six Nuggets in double figures, including Nikola Jokic (31 points). He recorded another triple-double (20 rebounds, 12 assists) with three steals and two blocks.

Murray's production has spiked across the board, averaging 28.6 points on 49.6% shooting, including 46.7% through seven games. It's arguably his best offensive stretch of the regular season. At the same time, Aaron Gordon has played in only three games this month, as the Nuggets are easing their starting forward back into the fold.

Gordon's knee has forced him to play in only 26 games this season, as the season-ending right hamstring injury continues to improve ahead of what the Nuggets are hoping will be a deep playoff run. Gordon missed Game 7 of the Nuggets' Western Conference semifinals matchup against the Thunder. After missing Thursday's game against the Spurs, he should be cleared to play in Saturday's matchup.

With Thursday's comeback win against the Spurs, the Nuggets improved to 41-26, the fifth-best record in the Western Conference standings, just half a game behind the Lakers.

A win against the Lakers would bump the Nuggets up to fourth place. As for whether Jamal Murray is playing tonight against the Lakers, the answer is most likely yes.

Nuggets injury report

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Aaron Gordon — Probable — Right hamstring; injury management

Jamal Murray — Probable — Left ankle; sprain

Peyton Watson — Out — Right hamstring; strain

Lakers injury report

Jaxson Hayes — Probable — Back; soreness

Maxi Kleber — Out — Lumbar back; strain