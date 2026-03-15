Luka Doncic just reminded the entire NBA why the Los Angeles Lakers are the team to beat in the Western Conference. In an overtime thriller on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers outlasted the Denver Nuggets 127-125. While the box score highlights a massive team effort, the night belonged to Doncic. He delivered a cold-blooded game-winner and followed it up with a defensive stop that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

LUKA DONCIC FOR THE WIN 🤯pic.twitter.com/cbtnkMur28 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 15, 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make it easy on themselves. After letting a late lead slip away in regulation, they traded haymakers with a Denver Nuggets squad led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The energy inside the arena reached a fever pitch as both teams refused to blink in the extra period.

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But with the game on the line, Doncic took over. With less than 7 seconds remaining, the Slovenian superstar buried a stepback jumper to put the Lakers up by two.

Denver had one last chance to steal the victory. The ball found its way to Tim Hardaway Jr., who had already scored 20 points off the bench for the Nuggets. Hardaway Jr. rose up for a potential game-winning three-pointer, but Doncic met him at the summit. The Lakers' point guard blocked the attempt as the buzzer sounded, punctuating his triple-double performance with a rare defensive highlight.

Luka Doncic finished the evening with 30 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds. He had plenty of help, too. Austin Reaves was spectacular, leading all scorers with 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Marcus Smart also turned back the clock, chipping in 21 points and a staggering five steals to keep the Denver offense off-balance. For the Nuggets, Jokic was his usual dominant self, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Lakers’ star power. With the win, Los Angeles continues its climb toward the top of the standings.