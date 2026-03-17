The New Jersey Devils may not be having a stellar 2025-26 NHL season, but that's not dimming the spotlight on Jack Hughes, who's enjoying a great individual campaign.

Hughes, who was Team USA's hero in the gold-medal game at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, reached a noteworthy milestone on Monday night against the visiting Boston Bruins at the Prudential Center in Newark, as he reached the 400-point plateau in the NHL.

The Devils celebrated Hughes' accomplishment with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“400 points in 414 games. It's Jack's world, and we're just living in it,” New Jersey's caption read.

The 24-year-old Hughes entered the game needing just a point to get the 400th of his career, and he got that with an assist on a Connor Brown goal early in the second period. He added another helper on a Jesper Bratt goal several minutes later.

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Hughes did not stop there. His third and final point of the contest came in overtime, as he assisted on Paul Cotter's game-winning goal.

All told, Hughes had three goals and a plus-2 plus/minus in the 4-3 victory over the Bruins.

So far in the 2025-26 season, Hughes, who was the first-overall pick by New Jersey in 2019, has 17 goals and 34 assists through 46 games.

The Devils are still way behind in the NHL playoff race, but they have looked great of late, having won six of their last eight outings. They will look to sustain their form on Wednesday, when the Devils kick off a five-game road trip at Madison Square Garden in New York against the New York Rangers.