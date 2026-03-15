On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers kept their winning ways going with an impressive overtime home win over the Denver Nuggets. It wasn't always pretty for the Lakers, but ultimately, they got the game into the extra frame thanks to a perfectly executed play from Austin Reaves, and then won it on a late Luka Doncic jumper.

At one point in the game, a heartwarming moment occurred when a young fan was captured on the Crypto.com Arena jumbotron showing his enthusiasm for the game.

After the game, the kid was given a shoutout by none other than LeBron James himself.

“It was a great atmosphere. … That little kid on the jumbotron was definitely – I looked up there – I think he’s the reason why we won tonight,” said James, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

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The young fan was not the only person in attendance thrilled by what he saw on Saturday, as Los Angeles picked up its fifth straight win, against a quality opponent in Denver at that.

The Lakers' defense, which has largely been viewed as a reason not to take the team seriously as a contender this year, has started to play some much better basketball over the last few weeks, with JJ Redick's strategy appearing to be to get LeBron James off the ball as much as possible so that he doesn't have to expend so much energy at the age of 41.

The results have paid off so far, as Los Angeles currently occupies the number three seed in the Western Conference, the same spot where they finished the regular season last year.

The Lakers will hope that their playoff result this time around goes a bit differently than last year's gentleman's sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.