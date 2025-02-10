Hubie Brown received a touching message from the Los Angeles Lakers on the final day of his NBA broadcaster career. The legendary coach and commentator had an emotional final call alongside Mike Breen for the Milwaukee Bucks-Philadelphia Sixers game on Sunday. After the final buzzer sounded, several players came up to pay their respects to the 91-year-old Brown.

The tributes flowed online for the Hazleton, Pennsylvania native. The Los Angeles Lakers specifically sent out a touching tribute to Brown, showing all the years he's covered the franchise.

Hubie Brown has called generations of Lakers' legends

Brown began his commentating career in the early 1980s and, for decades, remained a steady presence in the NBA broadcast booth. He specifically spent 35 years on national television while calling a total of 18 Finals. Brown was a coach for the other 30 years when he wasn't in the booth. 15 of those seasons were spent as a head coach on the professional level, including for the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Memphis Grizzlies.

In addition, Brown won the championship as head coach of the Kentucky Colonels in the now-dissolved ABA. Hubie has seen it all with the Lakers for over fifty years. He's called games involving Lakers legends like Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neill, and LeBron James.

Brown will now have time to watch what the Lakers have in store for the rest of the league over the next few months. Last week, Los Angeles shocked the NBA world by trading for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

While that trade was approved, the franchise recently rescinded a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams. The former Duke center failed a physical before the trade was finalized. Los Angeles will now head into the next 32 games of its schedule with momentum but an uncertain future. Nevertheless, it is a more exciting time to be a Lakers fan than it was a few weeks ago.

Overall, Hubie Brown deserves his flowers for everything he's done for the game of basketball. Even at 91 years old, he's among the best in the world at color commentary. While the NBA is losing a legendary voice of its league, now is the time to celebrate an incredible career for someone who, by all accounts, is a great person.

Hubie Brown is and will forever be a class act, and the Lakers and all those who are part of or fans of the NBA wish him all the best in his retirement.