Despite losing wing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have made their first addition of the 2025 NBA offseason with Jake LaRavia.

LaRavia will sign a two-year, $12 million deal with the Lakers, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Monday.

“Free agent forward Jake LaRavia has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. LaRavia had a strong finish after joining the Sacramento Kings last season,” Charania said.

“Fully guaranteed deal for Jake LaRavia in Los Angeles — negotiated tonight by agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency.”

LaRavia played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Kings this past season. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game after 66 appearances.