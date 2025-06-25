The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of noise recently, as the Buss family agreed to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter for $10 billion. Jeanie Buss, who is set to remain the governor of the team, recently released a statement about the sale.

“From the day our father purchased the Lakers, we have been determined to deliver what the City of Los Angeles deserves and demands: a team that is committed to winning — relentlessly — and to doing so with passion and with style,” Jeanie Buss said.

“I have gotten to know Mark very well over time and been delighted to learn how he shares those same values,” Buss continued. “For the last four years, Mark has been an excellent partner to us, and we are thrilled to keep working with him to continue the Lakers' extraordinary legacy.”

Walter has been a part of the Lakers since 2021 as a minority stakeholder, and he has ownership stakes in other sports organizations such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, the Billie Jean Cup, Cadillac Formula 1 team, and the Professional Women's Hockey League.

“Since Dr. Jerry Buss first purchased the team in 1979, they have truly set the standard for basketball in one era after another, which is why you can find people anywhere in the world wearing Lakers shirts and jerseys,” Walter said.

Jerry Buss purchased the franchise from Jack Kent Cooke in 1979, which was worth $67.5 million. The transaction also included the Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Forum.

The sale of the team is not set to be finalized until the third or fourth quarter of the year. Not much should change with the Lakers, and as long as they're one of the popular franchises in the league, players will want to come play for the team.