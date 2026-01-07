The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 111-103, on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center to notch their third straight win.

But it was far from easy, as the Lakers had to rally in the fourth quarter to eke out the come-from-behind victory. They improved to 23-11, including 13-5 on the road.

Following their previous slump, coach JJ Redick harped on exerting more effort on both ends. In the second quarter against the Pelicans, he immediately subbed out Deandre Ayton after allowing an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and an easy and-one play from Trey Murphy III.

Lakers commentator Bill Macdonald noted that Ayton, who was replaced by Jaxson Hayes, “looks gassed.”

Deandre Ayton is lazy on the miss at the free throw line leading to a three point play for Trey Murphy. Ayton gets subbed out immediately afterwards (maybe gassed?) pic.twitter.com/VBPmQp1leR — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 7, 2026

The conditioning of the 27-year-old Ayton has been a subject of criticism over the years. His level of competitiveness has also been put into question, as some believe that the former Arizona standout is not playing to his full potential.

Article Continues Below

Redick recently acknowledged that Ayton has grown frustrated with his lack of touches in recent games.

Ayton finished with 18 points on 9-of-16 shooting against New Orleans. He also had 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. It was a strong follow-up to his performance in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 120-114, on Sunday, wherein he had 15 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

It is safe to assume that Redick will address Ayton's lackluster effort in the aforementioned instance. But the big man's solid output should also earn praise from the second-year coach.

The Lakers, however, have no time to relax as they will face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.