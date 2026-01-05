For the second straight time, the Memphis Grizzlies learned a hard lesson: When Luka Doncic is cooking, the Los Angeles Lakers are virtually unstoppable.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies, 120-114, at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, with Doncic pouring in a game-high 36 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field. He also had nine rebounds and eight assists. The Lakers also beat the Grizzlies, 128-121, on Friday.

Los Angeles rallied from a 16-point deficit to improve to 22-11. Doncic buried back-to-back three-pointers in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to fend off the Grizzlies.

The five-time All-Star, who had been struggling from the deep, felt relieved after making the crucial three-pointers.

“I'm just smiling, I was happy. I made two threes in a row, I'm just happy. But those are good shots, you know, I gotta keep working on that every day in practice and be confident,” said Doncic in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

"That's how we gotta close games out… props to everybody." Luka Dončić (36 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, BLK) talks with @LakersReporter after the #LakeShow defeated the Grizzlies, 120-114. pic.twitter.com/WRT3nxaWdn — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 5, 2026

He went 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. He's averaging only 31.7% from long distance, the second lowest of his career.

The 26-year-old Doncic also credited their defense in the second half and his continued chemistry with LeBron James, who had 26 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists.

“That's how we gotta close games out. We're down by four, I think, something like that in the fourth quarter, we came back and won by six, that's what we gotta do, we gotta close out games between me and ‘Bron,” said Doncic, while giving a nod to Jake LaRavia, who also scored 26 points.

The Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.