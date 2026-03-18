The Detroit Lions entered the offseason disappointed after going 9-8 in 2025. Detroit missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022, something that head coach Dan Campbell is not taking lightly. The Lions seemed to enter NFL free agency with a strong sense of urgency to both upgrade the roster and get a lot young and hungrier.

Detroit made several important additions on both sides of the ball. They also parted ways with a few veteran players, driving their average age down quite a bit.

But will these additions be enough to get Detroit back into the postseason in 2026?

Here are grades for every external signing the Lions made during NFL free agency.

C Cade Mays

The Lions entered free agency with center as one of the biggest needs on the entire roster. Fans saw how Detroit's suffered without Frank Ragnow, and his failed post-retirement return cemented it as a major priority.

Detroit did not waste any time hunting for a new center. They signed former Panther Cade Mays to a three-year contract worth $25 million on the first day of free agency.

There are a few things to like about this signing. First, Mays delivered a “proof of concept” season with the Panthers in 2025. He started in 13 games during the regular season, as well as Carolina's playoff game against LA. The Panthers deployed a run-heavy offense in 2025, similar to what he'll experience with the Lions. Mays excelled as a run blocker and held up okay in pass protection. He's exactly what Detroit needs in the middle of their offensive line.

The contract is another reason to love the Mays signing.

Mays landed $8.33 million per season, which is far less than other free agents like Elgton Jenkins ($12 million) or Tyler Linderbaum ($27 million).

If Mays plays well in Detroit, his contract will look like a bargain as early as next offseason.

Grade: A+

RB Isiah Pacheco

Lions fans were not happy when Detroit traded David Montgomery to Houston. But adding Pacheco helps make up for his loss.

Pacheco should enter the 2026 season with a chip on his shoulder. He broke his fibula in Week 2 of the 2024 season, derailing that season. He bounced back a bit in 2025, logging 118 carries for 462 rushing yards and one touchdown. But he should expect a lot more of himself.

Fortunately, this angry runner landed with the perfect team to give him an opportunity for a career resurgence.

Pacheco's full contract details are not yet on Over the Cap, but it looks like he has a one-year deal with a $1.81 million cap hit. That is a fair price considering Pacheco's recent struggles in Kansas City.

The grade for this move gets knocked down a little bit because of the downgrade from Montgomery to Pacheco. But it is still an excellent move by Detroit.

Grade: B

QB Teddy Bridgewater

It is surprising to see Bridgewater finally return to Detroit.

Bridgewater originally joined the Lions for the 2023 season. He also re-joined the team before their 2024 playoff game against the Commanders, briefly appearing in that ugly game.

Bridgewater returns to the NFL as a player after leaving the league to coach high school football.

It is hard to hate on this move too much as Bridgewater is a fan favorite in Detroit. But if he takes the field at all in 2026, something has gone terribly wrong.

Grade: B+

T Larry Borom

The Lions needed to add depth at tackle after Taylor Decker's release and Dan Skipper retired from the NFL.

Borom is currently Detroit's projected starter at left tackle just a month before the 2026 NFL Draft. That virtually guarantees that Detroit will use its first-round pick on a left tackle of the future.

Ultimately, Borom seems like nothing more than a Skipper replacement. But he does bring some nice depth for the Lions at tackle.

Solid move, but it does not move the needle much.

Grade: C+

TE Tyler Conklin

Detroit needed some depth at tight end, especially after Sam LaPorta went on injured reserve with a back injury in November.

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As of now, LaPorta does look like he'll be back for the 2026 season. But it remains a huge question how healthy he'll be early in the season.

Conklin has logged multiple seasons going over 500 receiving yards in his career. He is also a good enough blocker to be used on a all three downs.

Detroit made a very smart move by adding a high-level backup at tight end ahead of an important 2026 campaign.

Grade: A

EDGE DJ Wonnum

The Lions finally added a new pass rusher during free agency. Detroit signed Wonnum on Tuesday night to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million.

While it is a one-year deal, this signing is completely different than the Marcus Davenport additions over the past few years. Lions fans should be excited about adding Wonnum to their defensive front.

The former Vikings edge rusher has flashed potential when getting after the quarterback. He has two seasons (2021 and 2023) where he logged eight sacks. But he likely made an impression with Detroit's coaching staff by setting an edge in the running game.

Wonnum had a few down seasons in Carolina. But the 28-year-old will get plenty of opportunities to prove himself in Detroit in 2026.

Grade: A+

CB Roger McCreary

McCreary is an interesting addition for the Lions.

Detroit could always use more depth at cornerback, especially after losing Amik Robertson in free agency. But his signing does create a few questions.

McCreary is at his best when playing in zone coverage. Does this signing suggest Detroit will play more zone in 2026? Or do the Lions simply like the player enough to take a shot on him with a one-year deal?

The former second-round pick does raise the floor of Detroit's depth at cornerback. That alone makes it a pretty good move.

Grade: B+

S Christian Izien

Detroit's top two safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, both suffered major injuries during the 2025 season. Like with LaPorta, there's no telling how much time it will take before they are 100% again.

Izien has all of the skills needed to play both nickel cornerback and safety in Detroit's defense. That makes him a valuable depth piece in the mold of Avonte Maddox.

Izien could play a big role early in the 2026 season as Joseph and Branch get worked back into the defense. Once they are both fully healthy, Izien projects as the perfect player to take reps from Branch when he needs rest.

This is one of my favorite signings of the entire group.

Grade: A