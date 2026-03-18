The New Orleans Pelicans face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, and Dejounte Murray once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as questionable due to illness, putting the Pelicans guard in focus as the team looks to win back-to-back games. Murray’s situation carries even more weight as he recently returned from a torn Achilles in late February, making every appearance closely monitored.

The Pelicans enter the matchup at 23–46. They sit at No. 12 in the West and are trying to win back-to-back games. Meanwhile, the Clippers come in at 34–34. They are No. 8 in the West and aim to snap a two-game losing streak. They are also looking to stabilize their playoff positioning. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Dejounte Murray and his playing status vs. the Clippers.

Dejounte Murray has made an immediate impact since his return. Across eight games, he is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 27.0 minutes per game. He is shooting an efficient 54.7 percent from the field, 35.1 percent from three, and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line.

His all-around production gives the Pelicans a reliable playmaker and scorer. Murray’s ability to control pace, create opportunities, and contribute defensively adds balance to the Pelicans lineup. When he is available, the offense operates with more structure and confidence.

Article Continues Below

Dejounte Murray injury status vs. Clippers

The Pelicans injury report makes Murray’s availability especially important as New Orleans remains shorthanded. Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson are out on G League assignments, Bryce McGowens (toe) is out, and Josh Oduro is also unavailable.

On the other side, the Clippers are dealing with key injuries. Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Darius Garland (toe) are questionable, while Bradley Beal (hip), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) are out.

The Pelicans are trying to secure back-to-back wins, while Los Angeles aims to stop its slide and stay in the playoff race. So when it comes to whether Dejounte Murray is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer remains uncertain. His status will depend on pregame evaluations.