On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs kept up their winning ways with a blowout road victory over the Sacramento Kings. The win gave the Spurs their 19th victory in their last 21 tries, and allowed them to keep pace with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

In this one, the Spurs had an astonishing 41 assists, and also knocked down a franchise record 25 threes.

After the game, point guard De'Aaron Fox, who was playing against his former team in the Kings, broke down why San Antonio was able to enjoy such success on Tuesday night.

“We enjoy playing together,” he said, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News on X, formerly Twitter. “We enjoy seeing each other succeed. So that makes sharing the ball much easier.”

Indeed, the Spurs have shown a remarkable team chemistry this year, despite it being the first full season that this group has been together.

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Of course, the head of the snake remains superstar Victor Wembanyama, who didn't have to do all that much on Tuesday in Sacramento, but the Spurs' front office deserves credit for building an elite supporting cast around the former number one overall pick, including Fox, last year's Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and an assortment of solid three-and-D wings, not to mention this year's rookie standout, Dylan Harper.

It's extremely rare that teams make deep playoff runs in their first foray into the postseason, but this Spurs team might just be the exception to the rule, as Wembanyama figures to provide many sleepless nights for whichever coaching staff is tasked with gameplanning against him in a postseason setting.

The Spurs will next take the floor on Thursday evening against a potential playoff opponent in the Phoenix Suns.