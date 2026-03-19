The Los Angeles Lakers continue to roll after beating the Houston Rockets, 124-116, at Toyota Center for their seventh straight victory.

The Lakers swept the Rockets in their back-to-back affair, with Luka Doncic and LeBron James teaming up in arguably their best performance together this season.

Doncic had a near triple-double of 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists, while James added 30 points, missing only one of his 14 attempts. He also had five rebounds and two assists.

Doncic had seven three-pointers, including the dagger in the final minute, which gave them a nine-point lead. After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick was asked about what Doncic said after nailing the shot. In response, Redick cracked a joke.

“'I’m so excited to go to Miami,'” said Redick, as quoted by OC Register's Benjamin Royer.

The Purple and Gold have no time to rest as they are scheduled to face the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Thursday.

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Redick has talked about their hectic schedule this season, reiterating that they have to suck it up and do their job as professionals.

The 27-year-old Doncic has been on a tear as of late, averaging 38.7 points in their winning streak. He has reached 40 points for the third time in seven games. He is on pace to win his second scoring title.

At the risk of jinxing it, it looks like the Lakers are peaking at the right time. With Doncic and James playing splendidly, Austin Reaves regaining his form, Deandre Ayton learning to buy in, and Marcus Smart playing his role perfectly, they would pose a real threat in the playoffs.

That's not a joke.