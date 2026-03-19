LeBron James just had one of his best games this season, putting up 30 points on 13-14 shooting from the field in a 124-116 win for the Los Angeles Lakers over the Houston Rockets. James has truly shifted into more of an off-ball role, and he's thriving as a result. In fact, James is doing so many of the little things that contribute to winning that he's accruing even more wear and tear on his body that's already racked up a ton of mileage.

James, in particular, appeared to hurt his elbow late in the Lakers' win after he was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Jabari Smith Jr. He was supposed to go to the locker room straight after the final buzzer had sounded, but he saw Lisa Salters was the sideline reporter for ESPN on the night and he stayed back for a bit to give an interview out of the love and appreciation he has for one of the veteran reporters in the game.

“Imma throw some ice on it as soon as I get to the locker room. That's why I kinda ran off. But, you know, I love you, you're awesome, so I had to come back and do this interview for you. We got a back-to-back. I'm 41. I need to prepare but I take care of myself and hopefully be ready for tomorrow night,” James told Salters.

"I love you, you're awesome, so I had to come back and do this interview for you." Lebron was going back to the locker room, but came back to do an interview with Lisa Salters 🙌 (via @espn)

pic.twitter.com/hTx8VwSisV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026

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Lakers' LeBron James shows love for fellow veteran of the game

Salters has been working the sidelines for around 20 years, joining the NBA on ABC coverage back in 2006 as the lead sideline reporter. She's been part of ESPN since 2000. James, for his entire career, has seen Salters on the sidelines, and it looks as though the Lakers star had built a rapport with one of the most respected reporters in the game.

The Lakers, indeed, have a game tomorrow night, as they'll be taking on the Miami Heat.