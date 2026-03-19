JJ Redick isn't afraid to poke the bear, even when that bear is his own superstar. Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-116 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, Redick couldn't help but crack a joke at LeBron James’ expense despite a nearly perfect performance from “The King.”

James was absolutely surgical at the Toyota Center, racking up 30 points on a staggering 13-of-14 shooting from the floor. He missed exactly once all night. When reporters asked Redick about that lone blemish on an otherwise historic shooting display, the first-year head coach didn't miss a beat.

“The one shot he missed, he was trying to foul bait,” Redick deadpanned, drawing laughs from the media room.

Article Continues Below

It was a classic Redick moment, blunt, high-IQ, and just the right amount of snark. While the coach was clearly joking, his comments highlight the loose, confident vibe surrounding this Lakers squad. Los Angeles has now won seven straight games and 10 of their last 11, pushing their record to 44-25 and solidifying their spot near the top of the Western Conference.

James wasn't the only one cooking in Houston. Luka Doncic continued his MVP-caliber campaign with a 40-point masterpiece, adding 10 assists and nine rebounds to carry the load late in the fourth quarter. The Lakers shot 61% as a team, making life miserable for a Rockets defense that welcomed back Alperen Sengun. Sengun finished with 27 points and 11 assists, but it wasn't enough to stop the purple and gold juggernaut.

The win completes a two-game sweep of the Rockets and serves as another reminder that the James-Doncic partnership is officially clicking. With Redick steering the ship and the stars playing this efficiently, the Lakers look like the most dangerous team in the West heading into April.