Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers began their 2025-26 season with a letdown by losing at home to the Golden State Warriors in relatively lopsided fashion. The Lakers got a 43-point masterpiece out of Luka Doncic but saw their poor roster construction come back to bite them elsewhere, all with LeBron James taking in things from the sideline due to injury.

This offseason, the Lakers signed head coach JJ Redick to a long-term extension in a move that puzzled some after the team's playoff flameout a year ago. However, one person whom Redick has the full respect of is Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who recently took to the “Run It Back” show to relay his praise.

“There's a willingness to share because we're not in the same competitive space. JJ's a guy that he's super smart, he's interesting… spending some time with JJ this offseason, his capacity for the game is so impressive… I'm like, ‘man, his capacity is beyond,'” said McVay. “You can tell there's an ownership, there's a security to be able to let his players have a big input, and I think that's such a big thing in this league, the amount of time you guys spend with one another.”

Can the Lakers hold down the fort?

Article Continues Below

Los Angeles Lakers fans are waiting anxiously until LeBron James is able to return to the court. Until then, the team will be hoping for some better performances out of its role players, who for the most part struggled in the game against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Redick will have his work cut out for him to try to figure out how best to configure his lineups in James' absence. Against the Warriors, Gabe Vincent got the start in the backcourt and struggled mightily, although that could change depending on the matchups for certain opponents.

The Lakers will next take the floor on Friday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that gentleman's swept them out of last year's playoffs.