The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Veteran guard Marcus Smart is on the injury report for the Lakers and is listed as questionable. Smart is dealing with an illness, and he did suit up during the Lakers’ win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Here's everything we know about Marcus Smart being on the Lakers’ injury report, and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

Marcus Smart’s injury status vs. Bucks

The Lakers are on the tail end of their road trip looking to finish with an above .500 record as they’ve gone 2-2 in the previous four games. With the Bucks being the final team the Lakers will face before returning home, they are going to be a little bit short-handed. While Rui Hachimura has already been ruled out for the second night of the back-to-back, as per the NBA’s official injury report, Marcus Smart is now listed as questionable due to illness.

Smart signed with the Lakers in the offseason after reaching an agreement on a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. In the early-goings of the 2025-26 season, Smart has been one of the Lakers’ most dependable players on both ends of the court.

Smart has appeared in 11 games for the Lakers so far this season, including nine starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebound, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals with splits of 40.2 percent shooting from the field, 23.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 93.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While Smart’s shooting percentages may not be where they should be, his impact on the court for the Lakers has gone beyond the stat sheet.

Also in terms of injury, LeBron James made progress in his continued recovery as he was able to practice with the Lakers’ G League team in South Bay.

Lakers injury report

-Rui Hachimura; out (left calf soreness)

-LeBron James; out (right sciatica)

-Marcus Smart; questionable (viral illness)

-Gabe Vincent; out (left ankle sprain)

Bucks injury report

-Alex Antetokounmpo; out (G League assignment)

-Giannis Antetokounmpo; probable (left knee)

-Pete Nance; out (G League two-way)

-Kevin Porter Jr.; out (right knee surgery)

-Taurean Prince; out (neck surgery)