The Texas Longhorns are in their first season under Sean Miller as head coach, and he’s already made a major impact in terms of recruiting. Back in September, Texas landed the program’s first recruit from the class of 2026 in Bo Ogden, a talented wing from Austin, TX. They followed that up in securing the commitment from Joe Sterling, a talented guard from Southern California.

And this weekend, Texas struck again by securing a commitment from Coleman Elkins, as per Travis Branham of 247 Sports, giving the Longhorns an impressive group of three players so far in their 2026 recruiting class. Elkins chose Texas over offers from other Division 1 programs such as Indiana State, Lehigh, Maine and Manhattan. A native of Texas, Elkins will be finishing up his senior year at Blair Academy in New Jersey.

As told to Branham, Elkins chose Texas due to his belief in Miller’s system, and how Miller can help improve his game.

“I chose Texas because it’s home, and I believe in what Coach Miller is building, Elkins said. “He sees a clear path for how I can grow – getting stronger, improving my versatility, and going against high-level players in practice. I’m excited for the challenge and the chance to represent my hometown school.”

And Texas might not be done adding to their 2026 recruiting class. The Longhorns are in the mix for Austin Goosby, a four-star recruit from Texas who also has Duke, Baylor and BYU.

While the 2026 class will have to wait until next season to join the team, this year, Texas has gotten off to a 3-1 start under Miller, with their only loss coming to No. 4 ranked Duke. Texas is currently not ranked.