Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Ayton's debut fell short of expectations, with the center managing just 10 points and six rebounds in a 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. His quiet performance immediately drew criticism from Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal didn't hold back in his message to Ayton.

“Listen, DeAndre, ‘Domin-Ayton' that performance you had yesterday, I need you to step it up, my boy,” Shaq said in a video posted by NBA Courtside. “You got to do three things. You got to rebound, and you got to block shots, and you got to dominate.”

SHAQ WITH A MESSAGE FOR DEANDRE AYTON 👀 pic.twitter.com/kDOfJLrNxb — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) October 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shaq specifically called out Ayton for settling for a fadeaway when guarded by a smaller defender.

Article Continues Below

“You had a small guy guarding you in the post. You turn around and shoot a fadeaway. That's not going to get it done,” O'Neal continued. “When they make the little bounce pass, catch it and throw it down.”

Ayton struggled to find his rhythm throughout the opener, with most of his production coming late in the fourth quarter after three quiet periods. He shot 5-of-7 from the field but recorded just one block across 34 minutes. While Luka Doncic dropped 43 points and Austin Reaves added 26 points, Ayton went 0-for-2 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over 4 times in a game where the Lakers committed 20 turnovers.

Doncic acknowledged his role in Ayton's limited impact postgame. “I have to do a better job… Not giving him enough touches, probably,” the star guard said, noting that Ayton “prefers that pocket pass” in pick-and-roll situations, via Ernesto Cova of Sportskeeda.

The focus now shifts to building better chemistry between Ayton and his new teammates, particularly in screen-and-roll actions. With LeBron James sidelined and the Lakers needing consistent frontcourt production, Ayton will have another chance to prove himself Friday against the Timberwolves and defensive anchor Rudy Gobert at Crypto.com Arena.