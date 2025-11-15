The Detroit Lions confirmed Saturday that tight end Sam LaPorta has been moved to injured reserve due to a back injury that prevented him from practicing all week. The said injury occurred during Detroit’s Week 10 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders. Per IR rules, LaPorta will miss at least four games and won’t be eligible to suit up until Week 15, when the Lions meet the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 14.

Before Week 11, LaPorta had appeared in all nine games, hoarding 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns, with 12.2 yards per reception on 49 targets. He was on pace for career highs in yards per game (54.3), catch rate (81.6%), and yards per target (10.0).

According to Pro Football Focus, his 2.00 yards per route run ranked second among tight ends this season, and he had not committed a single drop while converting all seven of his contested-catch opportunities. PFF also credited him with the strongest blocking grades of his career.

Detroit will turn to Brock Wright as its interim TE1. Wright, who has been dealing with an ankle issue, excels primarily in blocking, while Ross Dwelley becomes the TE2. With no established TE3 available, the Lions have recently been cross-training rookie wide receiver Jackson Meeks for hybrid duties, making his role one to watch.

Roster adjustments accompanied LaPorta’s move to IR. The Lions promoted offensive lineman Michael Niese to the active roster after filling in at center during last week’s injury-affected game. The team also elevated Wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Meeks, potentially flagging concern over rookie Isaac TeSlaa, whom Detroit downgraded to questionable with an oblique injury. The Lions also released defensive lineman Pat O’Connor from IR via injury settlement.